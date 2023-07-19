Laredo’s Blue Ribbon Committee strives for disability inclusion in the workplace

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee for People with Disabilities gathered on Wednesday, July 19, to discuss the progress made in creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities in Laredo.

Daniel Castillon, the committee’s chairperson, emphasized the positive direction Laredo is moving in, thanks to the collaboration of various organizations. However, he acknowledged the need for further education and training to break down barriers.

The committee advocates for job opportunities that promote diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. Castillon stated, “Individuals with disabilities just need an opportunity. We just need to open the door for them to be able to gain fruitful employment. We need to move in that direction as other large communities have as well.”

The Blue Ribbon Committee for People with Disabilities holds regular meetings every third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Laredo Health Department. These meetings are open to the public and provide a platform for community members to participate, voice their concerns, and contribute to building a more inclusive Laredo.

