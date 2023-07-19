Shop Local
Pets of the Week: Cashew and Peaches

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life introduces us to two furry little friends by the name Cashew and Peaches, Peaches, Peaches!

Cashew and Peaches are brother and sister, they are a little over four months old both are vaccinated, and microchipped.

Cat lovers who just adore cats can take home both brother and sister.

If you would like to adopt either cat, you can stop by the Best Friends for Life’s cat village over at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their office hours are Sunday to Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and their adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information you can call them at 956-724-8364.

