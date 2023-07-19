Shop Local
Tecos pick up a win against Campeche during double header

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After getting rained out during the series opener, the Tecolotes forced into a double dip with Campeche on Wednesday.

That included a three p.m. first pitch as these two teams playing in the dead heat of the middle of the day.

In the top of the third inning, the Piratas got on the board with a four spot early on with the Tecos trying to battle back.

Ali Castillo hit a base hit up the middle, Alonzo Harris was able to slide in before the throw making it a 4 to 1 game.

In the top of the fifth, Castillo would come in with an RBI double, Danry Vasquez with two men on base allowing the Tecos to score three runs.

The Tecos would get a slim lead, Campeche would tie it up in the sixth but Ali Castillo gets a sacrifice fly to center scoring Harris for the third time allowing the Tecos to win 6 to 5.

This gives them 40 wins on the season already.

The Tecos are right back on the field for another round, they were able to get a two-run lead.

