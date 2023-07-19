Temperatures Remain Far Above Average

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tall dome of desert air capping a shallow layer of gulf humidity continues it’s grip on our weather. The deep layer of desert air above is blocking shallower weather systems from reaching our area that could change our weather. The desert air aloft has mixed in as the lower atmosphere stirs with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity with dewpoints lowering into the 50′s as temperatures rise above 105F. Once the stirring ends after sunset, the humid gulf air with dewpoints in the 70′s returns late in the evening through the following morning.

