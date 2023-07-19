Texas state trooper accuses border officials of inhumane treatment of migrants

(CNN) - Troopers at the Texas border were reportedly told to push migrants back into the river and deny them drinking water.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared an e-mail from a trooper-medic to a supervisor expressing concerns over the quote “Inhumane” treatment of migrants.

The trooper wrote that they were quote “Given orders to push the people back into the water to go to Mexico” and were also ordered not to give water to the migrants.

The e-mail is a report of weekly events and operational concerns from June 24 to July first, while the officer worked as a trooper-medic.

When asked about the situation, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the office of the inspector general is investigating the incident.

The Texas National Guard has not commented yet.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.