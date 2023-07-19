Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Texas state trooper accuses border officials of inhumane treatment of migrants

By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Troopers at the Texas border were reportedly told to push migrants back into the river and deny them drinking water.

The Texas Department of Public Safety shared an e-mail from a trooper-medic to a supervisor expressing concerns over the quote “Inhumane” treatment of migrants.

The trooper wrote that they were quote “Given orders to push the people back into the water to go to Mexico” and were also ordered not to give water to the migrants.

The e-mail is a report of weekly events and operational concerns from June 24 to July first, while the officer worked as a trooper-medic.

When asked about the situation, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the office of the inspector general is investigating the incident.

The Texas National Guard has not commented yet.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Car accident generic
Multiple vehicle accident near Loop 20 and Saunders

Latest News

Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Enhanced security measures as over 60K students return to Laredo schools
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Temperatures Remain Far Above Average
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast