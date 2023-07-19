Webb County grass fires down, officials stay on high alert

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Grass fires are down since last year, but it might not be a reason to celebrate just yet.

Officials say favorable conditions for grass fires -- including high winds, high temperatures, and low humidity -- are still a cause for concern this time of the year.

This year, 29 total grass fires in Webb County have been reported which is down from 81 from all of last year.

Grass fires in our area are typically caused by a few things.

Francisco Martinez, with the Webb County Fire Department, explains, “In our case most of them are usually provoked off the highways for whatever reason. If a vehicle catches on fire, it catches the grass, and it goes to the brush. A lot of the time, it’s just sometimes vehicles are dragging something that is creating a spark and that’s enough to start a grass fire.”

To prevent grass fires, officials warn to keep grassy areas clear of flammable objects and to keep grass short and well cut -- especially in places like ranches.

