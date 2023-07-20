12 migrants found in stolen trailer in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (CNN) - Twelve migrants were found huddled in the back of a stolen 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas Wednesday.

The migrants, two women and 10 men were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

They all appeared to be in good health but were being checked out by EMS as a precaution.

Police say they realized the 18-wheeler was stolen after they ran the license plate.

“That was a short chase. And finally they pulled over, they found the driver with a gun and they pulled him out, took him into custody and they found 12 illegal aliens that were being smuggled in the and the vehicle,” Lieutenant Mendez with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who has not been identified was detained.

