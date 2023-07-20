CBP cracks down on inspection evasion at Laredo ports

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Laredo ports are taking a firm stance against individuals attempting to run off without undergoing proper inspections upon entry into the United States. Regardless of citizenship status, all travelers are required to go through the inspection process when entering the country, and evading this critical step could lead to severe consequences.

Recent reports indicate a surge in attempts to escape the inspection area at south Texas ports before the process is completed. To tackle this concerning trend, CBP has implemented traffic control and other safety measures to discourage any further attempts.

Rick Pauza, a representative from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, discussed the measures being taken to prevent port-running incidents, stating, “Here at the Juarez-Lincoln bridge, we do have some Jersey barriers that slow the traffic. Also, the traffic goes kind of in an s-curve, and that slows the flow of traffic. We put additional officers out just to monitor the traffic flow and to prevent a port-running incident from occurring.”

The consequences for attempting to evade inspection are severe. Civil penalties for the first violation can reach up to $5,000, and for subsequent violations, it escalates to a hefty $10,000, and violators may even have their vehicles seized.

Individuals facing criminal charges could potentially be sentenced to up to five years in prison, slapped with a $250,000 fine, and subjected to three years of supervised release after serving time.

