City of Laredo Utilities Department working on improving infrastructure

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s water quality and infrastructure continues to be a top priority for many residents; subsequently, officials with the utilities department are highlighting some of the big projects they have in the future.

According to the City of Laredo Utilities Director, crews just finished work on the four-million-gallon elevated storage tank which is currently in operation and servicing the residents in central Laredo.

The next phase of that project is demolishing the second tank that is over 62 years old which is scheduled to start in roughly 18 months.

Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says this is one of many projects included in their master plan to improve the infrastructure in Laredo.

“The older sections of town have aging infrastructure, so we’re constantly having to do waterline break repairs and as we identify those key areas that are problem areas,” said Garcia. “We are replacing those lines, part of our replacement program, and as we see those areas that are growing also we are having to upgrade some of our system to meet the demand, so we need more storage, more larger pipelines to better serve the community.”

Garcia adds they plan to expand both the Jefferson and El Pico water plants.

He also says they are planning elevated storage tanks for both south Laredo and north Laredo.

