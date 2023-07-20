Complaints continue surrounding barriers and mistreatment of migrants along the border

Eagle PASS, TX. (CNN) - The Justice Department is assessing the situation along the Texas-Mexico border amid troubling allegations over migrant treatment.

Governor Greg Abbott has deployed concertina wire, shipping containers and most recently 1,000 feet of floating border barrier and netting on the river.

The buoys are four feet in diameter and anchored to the bottom of the water way.

According to the U.S. State Department a series of treaties between the U.S. & Mexico govern the use of the water on the Rio Grande and Texas.

They say Texas did not consult with the U.S. Federal Government before installing the buoys, it also didn’t obtain a permit.

Two Texas landowners say they have complained about the installation of concertina wire on their land and for refusing to remove it.

The landowners also claim they witnessed migrants in dire need of assistance while Texas National Guard members remained idle.

“I asked aren’t you all going to help? They just sat there and said we can’t. **<on camera>** we can’t get on property and they told us not even to give them water. I said fine. And I just turned around and we just kept helping people out,” said Texas landowner Magali Urbina.

Texas National Guard denies the allegations.

This comes after the Texas Department of Public Safety shared an e-mail earlier this week where deputies from top brass acknowledges an increase in migrant injuries from concertina wire.

A Texas State Trooper also blew the whistle to superiors about incidents like a 19-year-old stuck on the wire while having a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, the agency continues to deny these allegations.

