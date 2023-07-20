Congressman Cuellar responds to mistreatment of migrants allegations

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The recent claims of mistreatment of migrants raised by that Texas DPS trooper on the border is causing strong reactions in Laredo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said that although he believes in strong border security, there’s no reason a balance can’t be made between enforcing the law and respecting the rights of migrants.

Cuellar said the state is doing a job that it shouldn’t be focused on and that the truth will come out.

“The Supreme Court has already said that immigration is something that should be something done by the federal government, not by the state. So again, these allegations are going to be looked at by the Department of Justice and we’ll see what information comes out of that,” said Cuellar.

This Tuesday, Congressman Cuellar formed part of a Texas delegation in response to Governor Abbott’s border operations.

During the press conference, Congressman Cuellar expressed that the federal government needs to coordinate with Texas on this issue.

