Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Congressman Cuellar responds to mistreatment of migrants allegations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The recent claims of mistreatment of migrants raised by that Texas DPS trooper on the border is causing strong reactions in Laredo.

Congressman Henry Cuellar said that although he believes in strong border security, there’s no reason a balance can’t be made between enforcing the law and respecting the rights of migrants.

Cuellar said the state is doing a job that it shouldn’t be focused on and that the truth will come out.

“The Supreme Court has already said that immigration is something that should be something done by the federal government, not by the state. So again, these allegations are going to be looked at by the Department of Justice and we’ll see what information comes out of that,” said Cuellar.

This Tuesday, Congressman Cuellar formed part of a Texas delegation in response to Governor Abbott’s border operations.

During the press conference, Congressman Cuellar expressed that the federal government needs to coordinate with Texas on this issue.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos

Latest News

Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl
Mexican consulate addresses DPS trooper allegations
Congressman Cuellar monitors border allegations
Mexican consulate addresses DPS trooper allegations