Cooler Air Will Pass by North of us This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass will edge into north and even central Texas this weekend, only to go by to our north. This will leave us in our hot airmass. A hint more of gulf influence will begin to allow for small cumulus to return to our skies during the weekend. Any slight lowering of temperature (still reaching near 105 during the weekend and beyond) will be compensated by somewhat higher humidity. This means that heat advisories may still be necessary during many of the upcoming days.

