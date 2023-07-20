Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Cooler Air Will Pass by North of us This Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass will edge into north and even central Texas this weekend, only to go by to our north. This will leave us in our hot airmass. A hint more of gulf influence will begin to allow for small cumulus to return to our skies during the weekend. Any slight lowering of temperature (still reaching near 105 during the weekend and beyond) will be compensated by somewhat higher humidity. This means that heat advisories may still be necessary during many of the upcoming days.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos

Latest News

The summer feeling continues
The summer feeling continues
The summer feeling continues
The summer feeling continues
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Temperatures Remain Far Above Average
A continuation of brutal heat and fire weather conditions
A continuation of brutal heat and fire weather conditions