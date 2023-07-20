Shop Local
DEA seeks to combat fentanyl through education during town hall meeting
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is seeing a 141 percent increase in the amount of fentanyl related deaths in the City of Laredo, one of those recent victims was a 15-year-old boy.

In an effort to prevent fentanyl related deaths in our community, the DEA has partnered with various departments in Laredo such as the police, health department and fire department to hold a townhall meeting where they can shed some light on this growing epidemic.

Robert Kennedy, the assistant special agent in charge of the Laredo District says when it comes to fentanyl use, not only are they finding illegal narcotics laced with fentanyl but also prescription drugs.

He says the drug cartels are lacing pills and drugs with fentanyl which ultimately results into an overdose.

“When we start to look at our public, we said be aware of what’s around you, if you are going to get something, and we are seeing this with drugs, hard drugs, cocaine, heroine,  fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, even marijuana, they’re lacing it with fentanyl and so even those common drug users are actually being deceived from what they are actually taking and they end up dying from fentanyl overdoses.”

Kennedy said that you should never take pills from a friend and only use those that are prescribed to you personally by a licensed doctor.

The DEA will hold its townhall meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Laredo Health Auditorium located at 2600 Cedar Avenue.

If you cannot attend the conference, they will also be livestreaming the conference.

