Death investigation continues; Laredo Police do not suspect foul play

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate the death of a man found near a Laredo park Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night next to Tres Laredos Park.

According to an eyewitness, a body was found under the bridge and at least one person was taken into Border Patrol custody.

First responders on the scene confirm the body was a male victim.

Laredo Police say the victim did not show any signs of foul play or drug use but that he had an apparent ID from Mexico, indicating he is 43-years-old.

The Webb County Medical Examiner continues to investigate the exact cause of death.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.