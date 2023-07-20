Shop Local
Girl Scouts inviting girls to take part in career expo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Girl Scouts are inviting young women to take part in a career expo.

Girl Scouts Lynn Perez and Alejandra Gonzalez both decided to help young women like themselves get a firsthand look at some of the many careers in the Laredo Community.

Gonzalez believe it’s important to meet some of the successful businesswoman to show their peers that girls can do anything they set their minds to.

Some of the officials who will be taking part in the expo are Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa, Slimerella, pro boxer Mandy Fuentes and KGNS’ very own Yolanda Villarreal.

The event will take place on Friday, July 21 at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church located at 1704 Sandman Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

