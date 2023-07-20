Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man arrested for shooting a teenage girl back in 2020 will spend the next three decades in prison.

According to court records, on Tuesday Kevin Costilla pleaded guilty to murder in the 341st District Court.

Costilla was arrested back in March 30, 2020 for shooting a 16-year-old girl.

Costilla had initially claimed self-defense after the victim’s friends barged into the room and allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

According to Costilla, he allegedly took the gun away, fired a shot and fatally struck the teen.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

