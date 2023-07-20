Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Parks Department to hold Family Day Out event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to enjoy another family day at the park this weekend.

This Saturday July, 22, the parks department will hold a family event at Independence Hills Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be plenty of activities for kids and family members including paddle boats, games, activities, music, and fishing for the kids.

Organizers will even provide hot dogs and soft drinks while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Apparent death investigation at Tres Laredos Park
Two vehicle accident causes traffic congestion on Loop 20
Update: Accident causes major traffic congestion for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday evening
59-year-old Ana Laura Garza
Laredo I.S.D. librarian killed in morning accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced to life in prison for murder of former lover and their one-year-old
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos
Webb County District Attorney reflects on case and life sentence for Burgos

Latest News

Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Air Will Pass by North of us This Weekend
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast