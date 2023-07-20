Laredo Parks Department to hold Family Day Out event

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to enjoy another family day at the park this weekend.

This Saturday July, 22, the parks department will hold a family event at Independence Hills Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be plenty of activities for kids and family members including paddle boats, games, activities, music, and fishing for the kids.

Organizers will even provide hot dogs and soft drinks while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.

