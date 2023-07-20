Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of the new school year just around the corner, the Laredo Police Department, in partnership with the 9-1-1 Regional Administration, is lending a helping hand to parents and students by organizing a free school supplies giveaway.

On Friday, July 21, the community is invited to the Police Main Station on Maher Avenue, where free backpacks filled with school essentials and other goodies will be distributed to students from 1st grade and up.

In addition to the school supplies, the event will also offer free on-site vision screenings to ensure students’ readiness for the upcoming academic year. Amanda Tienda, 9-1-1 Program Manager, expressed the importance of this initiative, stating, “This is actually our 6th annual event, the 6th time we’ve done it, in conjunction with Laredo PD. We do it to give back to the community. We know this is a hard time for families, but we partner with PD and other city departments. This year one of our big sponsors is also WalMart - just coming together to give back to the community.”

The distribution will start at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until supplies last. The event requires no prior registration.

