Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man accused of stealing brisket and bottled water from several different stores around town.

Laredo Police are searching for Eduardo Lerma, 52, who is wanted for four pending arrest warrants for theft of property.

The four cases were reported throughout the month of June and July when Laredo Police received a call regarding three separate thefts at different stores.

According to police, a loss prevention specialist at the Walmart located at 2615 NE Bob Bullock Loop stated that a man identified as Lerma went into the store and taken several items including brisket and bottled water with a total amount of $1,090.

Officers say Lerma also stole another six packs of brisket and a 12 pack of water from the H-E-B located at 210 Del Mar.

The investigation was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office where they approved the four warrants for Lerma’s arrest.

If you have any information on Lerma’s location, you are asked to call 956-727-TIPS or 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

