Mexican consulate addresses DPS trooper allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican representative based in Laredo is sounding off on allegations a Texas state trooper made in regard to treating migrants on the border.

Juan Carlos Mendoza, the Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, said that even though nations have a right to enforce their laws, this ultimately is a humanitarian issue.

If the allegations are true, Mendoza said it sets back the relationship both countries have; a relationship that makes them more alike than apart.

“Particularly the relationship between Mexico and Texas is very important. Most of the people living in Texas are of Hispanic origin. Since last year, Hispanics make up the number one ethnic group. So they’re very important, they’re making a lot of contributions. Mexico is the first partner of Texas,” Consul General Juan Carlos Mendoza told us.

Mendoza went on say that Mexican federal officials are closely monitoring the situation.

