Mexican Consulate provides document assistance in Zapata this weekend

ZAPATA, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Consulate is extending a helping hand to individuals in need of document services and legal consultation this weekend. If you require passport renewal or guidance on other legal matters, you can visit the Zapata County Technical and Advanced Education Center, situated on the 6500 block of U.S. 83 in Zapata, starting at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday, July 22.

The consulate’s outreach event aims to offer convenient services to the local community, providing assistance for essential document processes and addressing legal concerns. Whether you need to renew your passport or seek advice on other legal issues, representatives from the Mexican Consulate will be available to assist you.

To participate in the event and secure an appointment with the consulate representatives, interested individuals can register by clicking here.

