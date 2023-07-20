Shop Local
The summer feeling continues

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, the brutal heat continues across Texas, where heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are the top story.

Expected heat index values will range between 110 to 120 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8PM for Webb, while Corpus Christi and Kingsville will be under an excessive heat warning.

Extreme heat and Sahara dust this afternoon, sunny a high near 108 with breezy conditions.

Concerns over elevated fire weather remains possible due to drought and dry conditions, even if winds are light.

A warm and muggy night with a low of 80, mostly clear with gusts up to 26MPH.

The high heat will continue through next week with above average temperatures and the concern for fire weather.

Have a great day and be weather aware.

