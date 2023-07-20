Shop Local
UISD seeks bus drivers for upcoming school year

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the new school year approaches, the United Independent School District (UISD) is on the lookout for bus drivers to join their transportation team. Officials at UISD are offering training and providing the required vehicles to candidates upon completion to help them obtain their commercial license from the Department of Public Safety.

The starting salary for bus drivers at UISD stands at $11.65 per hour, and those with prior experience may be eligible for an even higher pay rate. Moreover, the district emphasizes opportunities for growth and development within the organization, promoting from within whenever possible.

Executive Director of Transportation at UISD, speaking about the benefits of joining the team, stated, “The fact that you have the benefits that the district allots to each and every one of us is the fact that there’s overtime. The fact that we have all these vacancies allows people to work extra if they want. We have after-school activities, we have field trips, we have mid-day runs, we have so many different opportunities to be able to work.”

For individuals interested in becoming part of the UISD transportation team, candidates can apply directly through the district’s website.

