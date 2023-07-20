Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A crime committed over 100 miles away ends with a possible chase and the suspect is believed to be in Mexico.

Authorities say they were alerted about a vehicle stolen out of San Antonio.

Officials were put on alert and after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the vehicle was seen crossing through bridge one into Mexico at high speed.

No word yet from officials if the individual was linked to other crimes.

