Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A crime committed over 100 miles away ends with a possible chase and the suspect is believed to be in Mexico.

Authorities say they were alerted about a vehicle stolen out of San Antonio.

Officials were put on alert and after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the vehicle was seen crossing through bridge one into Mexico at high speed.

No word yet from officials if the individual was linked to other crimes.

