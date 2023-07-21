Shop Local
Disabled 18-wheeler prompts temporary closure of northbound lanes on Mines Road

(TELEMUNDO)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A disabled 18-wheeler has led to the temporary closure of northbound lanes on Mines Road, causing significant delays and urging drivers to exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

The incident unfolded earlier on Friday, July 21, when the commercial vehicle was left immobile along the busy stretch of Mines Road and World Trade Boulevard.

The disabled 18-wheeler has blocked multiple lanes, disrupting the normal flow of traffic and causing backups that extended for miles.

As of 6:40 p.m., only one lane of travel remains open, with officers from the Laredo Police Department on the scene directing traffic.

