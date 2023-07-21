Shop Local
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 25-year-old man loses his life after being involved in a rollover accident Friday morning.

The accident happened at around 3 a.m. at the 5500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

According to Laredo Police, a driver who was heading southbound lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the median which resulted in the vehicle ended up near the entrance of a shopping center located on San Bernardo.

Authorities say the driver of the white Ford Expedition succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

“The preliminary investigation reports that this person showed no signs of intoxication. At this time, we don’t know if he was properly restrained or not. That’s all part of the investigation,” said Officer Jose Espinoza.

As the investigation continues, the Crash Team is gathering evidence from the scene.

They are working with nearby businesses to see if there was any surveillance footage that may provide some insight into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

