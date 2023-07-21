Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A major rollover accident is reported in west Laredo Friday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened near the 5500 block of San Bernardo Ave.

Authorities believe one person was killed as a result of the crash.

Police have closed off I-35 and Mann Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.