Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A major rollover accident is reported in west Laredo Friday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened near the 5500 block of San Bernardo Ave.

Authorities believe one person was killed as a result of the crash.

Police have closed off I-35 and Mann Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl
Death investigation continues; Laredo Police do not suspect foul play
Death investigation continues; Laredo Police do not suspect foul play
File photo
Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

Latest News

Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo police and 911 host free back-to-school giveaway
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Air Will Pass by North of us This Weekend