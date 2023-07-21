Foodie Friday: Cubano Sandwich

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Pork Tenderloin

· 1 pound pork tenderloin

· 1/4 cup olive oil

· 1/4 cup orange juice

· 2 tbsp lime juice

· 3 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 tsp dried oregano

· 1/2 tsp cumin

· 2 tbsp kosher salt

Sandwich

· 2 loaves Cuban bread (Italian bread will also work)

· 1 pound Swiss cheese, sliced

· 1 pound smoked ham, sliced

· 1 cup dill pickles, sliced

· 1/4 cup mustard

· 2 tbsp butter

Pork Tenderloin

1. Preheat the oven to 375º Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

2. Place the pork tenderloin on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl whisk the olive oil, salt, orange juice, lime juice, garlic cloves, oregano and cumin together and pour over the pork.

3. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 145º Fahrenheit. Thinly slice the meat and set aside.

Cubano Sandwich

1. Slice each loaf of bread in half lengthwise and then cut it into four equal parts.

2. Begin layering the ingredients by adding half of the cheese to the bottom layer of the sandwich bread. Top with the smoked ham, sliced pork and pickles. Place the remaining cheese on top. Spread mustard on the top piece of bread and place on the sandwich.

3. Melt the butter in a skillet or griddle over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and set a heavy skillet, such as an iron skillet, on top of the sandwiches to press them down. Once toasted, flip the sandwich and repeat.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.