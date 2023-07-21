Holding Institute helps migrants while they endure Texas weather conditions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With no end in sight, many have felt the impact of the triple digit temperatures, especially those who cross the border.

A non-profit organization in Laredo continues to help migrants who are struggling during the sweltering heat.

While much of the country is still dealing with the blazing heat, some migrants have felt the drastic and even deadly change in weather.

According to the Holding Institute, one of Laredo’s non-governmental organizations (NGO), two out of every four families they encounter have experienced heat related illnesses such as dehydration or stomach issues such as diarrhea.

Representatives from the NGO say they are doing their best to keep these families safe during these dangerous weather conditions.

Mike Smith, the director of the Holding Institute said everything from cooling tents to water coolers, air condition units and more than 10 pounds of ice are being provided to sheltered families so they can beat the heat.

According to Pastor Smith, the shelter also offers health services to migrant families if needed, so once their documents have been processed, they can continue their journey through the country.

