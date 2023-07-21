Shop Local
Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods reunite, Summer break-ups, Golden Bachelor announcement + The Bachelorette recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (9:40) and go more in-depth with topics like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ reunion (31:17), the latest summer break-ups (36:14) and the new Golden Bachelor (43:42). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelorette (49:20).

For more headlines. click here.

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large
Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl
Death investigation continues; Laredo Police do not suspect foul play
Foodie Friday: Cubano Sandwich
Zayn Malik’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ reaction and Emmy nominations + The Bachelorette recap
Coffee Break: Encuentros
