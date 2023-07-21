Laredo College invites students to Palomino Saturday evening

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is inviting all current and future Palomino students to an open house event taking place this Weekend.

With the purpose of preparing students for the upcoming fall semester, Laredo College will be hosting its Palomino Saturday at both college campuses.

Multiple offices will be on hand to assist potential students with any questions or concerns they may have.

Jorge Dimas, the Director of admissions believes the college has a wide variety of educational programs to choose from.

“So some of the newest programs so far, now we offer two bachelors degrees, so students who have probably completed already an associates, this is a great opportunity to also join us at the bachelors degree level,” said Dimas. “The organization of leadership and nursing, those are one of the most recent ones eventually as well as the culinary arts so these are programs I mean we have availability for many greater programs from automotive from business from nursing, you name it.”

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first day of classes for Laredo College will be on August 21.

