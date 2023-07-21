Shop Local
Laredo students line up for backpack distribution at Laredo Police Station

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is one of many agencies helping the kids get a good start before the new school year.

Parents took advantage of free school supplies for their kiddos at the Laredo Police station on Maher Avenue.

The police department, along with the 911 Regional Administration, were handing out free backpacks with school supplies and other goodies to students.

There was also free on-site vision screenings.

The event has wrapped up for the day and many students are now ready for the first day of school.

