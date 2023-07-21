Laredo students line up for backpack distribution at Laredo Police Station

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is one of many agencies helping the kids get a good start before the new school year.

Parents took advantage of free school supplies for their kiddos at the Laredo Police station on Maher Avenue.

The police department, along with the 911 Regional Administration, were handing out free backpacks with school supplies and other goodies to students.

There was also free on-site vision screenings.

The event has wrapped up for the day and many students are now ready for the first day of school.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.