Local animal advocate group follows up on suspected animal abuse cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the sights and sounds of suspected animal abuse that quickly go viral --but one local group is hoping to make it less common.

One of our KGNS reporters rode with an animal advocate group this morning to follow up on some reports.

The organization says they receive many tips, and try to follow up on as many as possible.

However, they say even if it looks bad --not all suspected cases are crimes.

“A lot of us don’t feel like these animals are in the optimal situation, but if they are in compliance, there is nothing that animal control can do. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is,” Mary Bender, President of Pets Alive Laredo, told us.

Bender says animal control looks for things like if the animal has shade, water, and food before making a determination.

If the conditions meet those standards and the animals don’t look mistreated, then there is nothing they can do.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.