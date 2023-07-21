Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Lowe’s worker gets fired after being punched 3 times trying to stop thieves

A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by thieves who were stealing merchandise, police say.
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by thieves who were stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Lowe’s employee is out of a job after trying to stop thieves from stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

According to the Rincon Police Department, three people entered the store June 25 and loaded up a shopping cart with about $2,000 worth of items.

Police said as the group was trying to leave without paying a 68-year-old employee named Donna Hansbrough tried to stop them and grabbed their cart.

But that’s when one of the thieves hit her in the face three times.

According to police, she suffered a swollen black eye before the trio left the store.

Officers said they were able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Jarmar Lawton. They are currently looking for Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry who remain on the run. The two are niece and uncle.

Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing...
Thieves assaulted a Lowe's employee in Georgia who was trying to stop them from stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)

The department said after the incident, Hansbrough ended up being fired from Lowe’s for violating the store’s policy by attempting to stop the thieves.

The 68-year-old had worked for the company for 13 years.

Anyone with further information on the whereabouts of the two suspects has been urged to contact police at 912-826-5200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
File photo
Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large
Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Holding Institute helps migrants while they endure Texas weather conditions
Holding Institute helps migrants while they endure Texas weather conditions
Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks...
Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns
Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO visited a woman who has terminal cancer for her dying wish.
Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO grant dying wish to woman with 5 months to live
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Power outage reported in north Laredo