Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man injured after Friday morning shooting in south Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is injured after a reported shooting in south Laredo at around 3 Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at the 2700 block of Santa Clara.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man who drove to a nearby convenience store on Blane Street asking for help.

The man was taken to a local hospital; however, no word yet on his condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
File photo
Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large
Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home
Professional dancers to hold Dance Intensive session in Laredo
Professional dancers to hold Dance Intensive session in Laredo
Professional dancers to hold Dance Intensive session in Laredo
Laredo students line up for backpack distribution at Laredo Police Station