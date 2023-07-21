Man injured after Friday morning shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is injured after a reported shooting in south Laredo at around 3 Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at the 2700 block of Santa Clara.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man who drove to a nearby convenience store on Blane Street asking for help.

The man was taken to a local hospital; however, no word yet on his condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

