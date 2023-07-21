Shop Local
Man wanted for burglary and theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including burglary, theft and burglary of a vehicle.

Laredo Police are searching for Sergio Mendez, 41 who has two warrants of burglary and theft of property.

He is roughly 5,10, weighs about 180 to 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

