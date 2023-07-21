Shop Local
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A one-year-old baby succumbs to her injuries after a near-drowning incident reported in north Laredo last week.

On July 13, Laredo Police were called out to a home at the 300 block of Lake Louise at around 9 p.m.

When officials arrived, they reported the near drowning of a one-year-old girl at a residential pool.

The baby was taken to a Laredo hospital and then later airlifted to Corpus Christi.

According to police, the child reportedly passed away at the hospital on Thursday, July 20.

While there are no initial signs of foul play, the investigation continues in the case.

