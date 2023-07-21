Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Operation Border Health Preparedness offering free medical services next week

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A yearly health clinic is going by a different name now but is offering the same services.

Operation Border Health Preparedness, previously known as Operation Lone Star, will be held next week at Christen Middle School.

The clinic is being called a one-stop shop to check off a list of needs at one time.

Some of those free medical services include dental screenings, eye exams, and physicals.

Another reason for the campaign is to better prepare in times of crisis.

“This is an emergency preparedness training. We’re getting prepared, in case of an emergency, and we need a great number of medical services being able to be provided in one location. That is that practice that we are doing right now, that we are well prepared for it.” Eliseo Ceja, Jr. with the Laredo Health Department told us.

The event will kick off on Monday and will run through Friday.

You can make it out anytime from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say no proof of insurance or citizenship is needed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Man wanted for allegedly stealing brisket and bottled water from grocery stores
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
File photo
Vehicle stolen in San Antonio seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo; suspect still at large
Kevin Costilla
Laredo man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Man injured after Friday morning shooting in south Laredo
Operation Border Health Preparedness offering free medical services next week
Laredo students line up for backpack distribution at Laredo Police Station
WorkForce Solutions launches new ‘Job Club’
WorkForce Solutions launches new ‘Job Club’
WorkForce Solutions launches new ‘Job Club’