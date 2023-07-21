Operation Border Health Preparedness offering free medical services next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A yearly health clinic is going by a different name now but is offering the same services.

Operation Border Health Preparedness, previously known as Operation Lone Star, will be held next week at Christen Middle School.

The clinic is being called a one-stop shop to check off a list of needs at one time.

Some of those free medical services include dental screenings, eye exams, and physicals.

Another reason for the campaign is to better prepare in times of crisis.

“This is an emergency preparedness training. We’re getting prepared, in case of an emergency, and we need a great number of medical services being able to be provided in one location. That is that practice that we are doing right now, that we are well prepared for it.” Eliseo Ceja, Jr. with the Laredo Health Department told us.

The event will kick off on Monday and will run through Friday.

You can make it out anytime from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say no proof of insurance or citizenship is needed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.