Power outage reported in north Laredo

(KOSA)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over 1,000 residents in north Laredo are without electricity due to a power outage.

According to the AEP website, a total of 1,424 residents in the International Blvd area are without power.

AEP is aware of the issue and they are working on restoring power momentarily.

No word yet on the cause of the outage at this time.

