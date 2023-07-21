Power outage reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over 1,000 residents in north Laredo are without electricity due to a power outage.

According to the AEP website, a total of 1,424 residents in the International Blvd area are without power.

AEP is aware of the issue and they are working on restoring power momentarily.

No word yet on the cause of the outage at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.