Professional dancers to hold Dance Intensive session in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo School of Contemporary Dance has organized a dance intensive that seeks to teach local dancers new techniques from expert dancers from all over the U.S.

The organization is hoping to bring 12 high caliber dance from all over the U.S. and even Canada.

The session will focus on bringing a higher caliber of training to Laredo with instructors from Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Canada and Texas.

The seven day program will take place from July 31, to Aug. 4.

If you would like to register contact: laredoandfriends@gmail.com .

