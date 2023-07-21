WorkForce Solutions launches new ‘Job Club’

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is willing and eager to help you land your next job.

Workforce Solutions has created its new “Job Club” initiative.

This new program provides job seekers with a little extra help when it comes to searching for their next job.

Those who join get to attend mock interviews and get one-on-one sessions with a caseworker.

The new program is open to everyone, and it comes at no cost to those who join.

“This Job Club is going to be for those individuals that are having a difficult time finding employment,” said Guillermo Bermudes with WorkForce Solutions. “They seem to be going to job interview after job interview, and they’re not reaching success. So through this job club they will be able to see what is that they are missing, perhaps they are missing on the interview skills, perhaps they are not properly dressed, perhaps they don’t know how to interact with a person, it’s just basic skills as well.”

The sessions are set to happen Tuesday to Thursday in the morning and afternoon.

Those wanting to register for the training can click here.

