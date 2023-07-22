Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Mexican National with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The arrest happened on Sunday, July 16 when agents detained two undocumented individuals attempting to travel illegally via train into the U.S.

Records revealed that Samuel ArreolA-Mejia, 51, was a Paisa gang member who had a history of felony convictions for transporting drugs, as well as possession of stollen property.

Arreola Mejia was arrested by Border Patrol and will remain in custody pending prosecution for his illegal re-entry into the U.S.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.