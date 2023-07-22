Laredoans stay cool during Family Day Out at Independence Hills Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The festivities for Parks and Recreation Month continue to go strong in Laredo during another family day out at the park.

Residents took advantage of another Saturday morning of free activities and games for the family and kids, this time at Independence Hills Park.

Families braved the hot and sunny conditions to take part in a morning of paddle boats, fishing, and archery.

Precious Falodun, a local parkgoer who loves taking part in these public events says it’s important to stay hydrated when enjoying the great outdoors.

“If we have to go out during the day, we you know pack water and stuff like that, you got to stay hydrated, I’m a nurse, got to stay hydrated, and we drink a lot of coconut water because it’s better than the Gatorade and Powerade so coconut water is better, a little bit more healthier. So yeah, that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Falodun.

Falodun says she also takes advantage of the city pools and all of their aquatic activities.

This is one of many events the parks department held in celebration of Parks and Recreation Month.

