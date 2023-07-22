Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Cenizo, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after authorities searched his home and found marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Gerardo Arce in the case.

The seizure happened on July 20 when the sheriff’s office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home located at the 600 block of Morales in El Cenizo, Texas.

During their search, authorities found 2.9 grams of fentanyl, 12.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 7.5 ounces of marijuana.

Arce was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to remind the public to report any illegal activity to their department at 956-415-BUST (2868).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home
Power outage reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang member
Border Patrol agents arrest member of Paisa Gang member
Madeline De La Rosa, age 19
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Disabled 18-wheeler prompts temporary closure of northbound lanes on Mines Road