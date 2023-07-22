Man arrested after Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds fentanyl inside home

El Cenizo, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing a slew of charges after authorities searched his home and found marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Gerardo Arce in the case.

The seizure happened on July 20 when the sheriff’s office narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home located at the 600 block of Morales in El Cenizo, Texas.

During their search, authorities found 2.9 grams of fentanyl, 12.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 7.5 ounces of marijuana.

Arce was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to remind the public to report any illegal activity to their department at 956-415-BUST (2868).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.