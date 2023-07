LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in south Laredo.

The incident was reported on Friday, July 21 at around 10 p.m. at the 4400 block of Highway 83.

Video shows what looks to be a Border Patrol unit rolled over.

No word on the cause of accident or any injuries at the moment.

