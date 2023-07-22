Shop Local
Students take part in Laredo College’s Palomino weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several prospective and current Laredo College students took time out of their busy Saturday to get ready for the upcoming fall semester.

On Saturday morning, Laredo College held its Palomino Saturday open house event to assist incoming and returning college students.

Counselors, and advisors were on hand to assist students with any questions regarding registration, financial aid, or educational programs.

Joyce Gonzalez, an employee at the college says a lot of people came out to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We’ve seen a lot of people since the morning, and we’ve seen also that many people go to different departments, it’s not just one, they go to financial aid, they go to registration, admissions, it all depends on the departments but we have, we have been having a lot of people right now.”

The first day of classes for Laredo College is set for Monday, Aug. 21.

For more information on registration, call 956-721-5109.

