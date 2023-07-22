Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A young woman is charged in connection to an accident that allegedly caused a Border Patrol vehicle to rollover Friday night.
Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Madeline De La Rosa and charged her with accident involving injuries.
The accident happened on Friday night at around 9:40 p.m. on Zapata Highway and La Pita Mangana.
According to police, De la Rosa was driving a black Nissan Altima when she allegedly hit a Border Patrol Unit resulting in a rollover.
Authorities say De la Rosa fled the scene but was later caught at the 4600 block of Santa Anita.
Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported and the accident remains under investigation.
