Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A young woman is charged in connection to an accident that allegedly caused a Border Patrol vehicle to rollover Friday night.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Madeline De La Rosa and charged her with accident involving injuries.

The accident happened on Friday night at around 9:40 p.m. on Zapata Highway and La Pita Mangana.

According to police, De la Rosa was driving a black Nissan Altima when she allegedly hit a Border Patrol Unit resulting in a rollover.

Authorities say De la Rosa fled the scene but was later caught at the 4600 block of Santa Anita.

Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported and the accident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.