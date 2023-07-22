Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol unit

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A young woman is charged in connection to an accident that allegedly caused a Border Patrol vehicle to rollover Friday night.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Madeline De La Rosa and charged her with accident involving injuries.

The accident happened on Friday night at around 9:40 p.m. on Zapata Highway and La Pita Mangana.

According to police, De la Rosa was driving a black Nissan Altima when she allegedly hit a Border Patrol Unit resulting in a rollover.

Authorities say De la Rosa fled the scene but was later caught at the 4600 block of Santa Anita.

Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported and the accident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Fatal rollover accident reported on San Bernardo
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Driver killed in rollover accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
File Graphic (KWTX)
One-year-old succumbs to injures sustained during drowning incident at north Laredo home
Power outage reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Rollover accident reported in south Laredo
Disabled 18-wheeler prompts temporary closure of northbound lanes on Mines Road
Holding Institute helps migrants while they endure Texas weather conditions
Laredo animal advocate group follows up on suspected animal abuse cases