Laredo Health Department launches ‘Health-Cast’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you are looking for new ways to keep your health in check, the Laredo Health Department is having health conversations on its podcast.

Earlier this week, the health department announced the launch of its health-cast which aims to empower and educate listeners by providing valuable insights and expert advice on a wide range of health topics.

Jaime Perez with the health department believes this new form of media will allow them to interact with the community and provide them with valuable information through this casual listening experience.

“We are planning on inviting special guests right so it’s either, we just had our health director Dr. Chamberlain talk about the five elements of public health so our next episode,” said Perez. “We’ll probably invite our health authority and kind of talk about the different…the life of a health authority here in Laredo and what they go through and pretty much just educate the community of what a health authority does.”

Perez adds that they hope to also have talks about dieting and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Now if you would like to listen to the health department’s inaugural podcast, it’s available on podcast platforms by searching Laredo HealthCast.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.