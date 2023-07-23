Mall Del Norte holds Back to School Fashion Show

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo students got a chance to strut down the runway while wearing the latest fashion trends all in preparation for the new school year.

On Saturday afternoon, Mall Del Norte held its Back to School Bash & Fashion Show in front of the Macy’s Center Court.

Avanti Models and special guests from the Down Syndrome Association of Laredo took part in the event to present the latest collections from various retail stores within the mall.

Veronica Baca, the Marketing Director of Mall Del Norte said it’s an event to help get the kids excited for the first day of school.

“It’s an event that we came up with because we know that people, families are back to school shopping right now and so this is just an opportunity to spur some excitement, give them a glimpse at some of the merchandise they can expect to find at some of our many retailers including Cato, Windsor, American Eagle, Aerie and so many more shops,” said Baca.

The first day of school for LISD is on Wednesday, August 9; meanwhile, UISD students will be going back on Tuesday, August 15.

