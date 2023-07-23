Peralta leads Dodgers against the Rangers following 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-41, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -114, Rangers -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Texas Rangers after David Peralta had four hits against the Rangers on Saturday.

Texas has a 58-41 record overall and a 33-20 record at home. The Rangers are 27-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 57-40 overall and 28-24 in road games. The Dodgers are 45-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 46 extra base hits (22 doubles and 24 home runs). Corey Seager is 11-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .331 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 35 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs. Will Smith is 16-for-42 with a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jon Gray: day-to-day (shin), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.